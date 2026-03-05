Swedish jets patrol Iceland in Arctic show of force

HQ

Six Saab JAS 39 Gripen fighters have begun patrolling Icelandic airspace for the first time as part of NATO's Arctic Sentry mission, as reported by Reuters, signalling a stronger allied presence in the High North.

The deployment from Sweden (now, of course, a NATO member) comes amid heightened tensions with Russia and renewed focus on Arctic security. President Donald Trump has pushed allies to boost defence spending and expand their footprint in the region, including around Greenland.



Further reading: Check out the latest news on Greenland.



NATO officials say the jets are monitoring Russian bomber activity from the Kola Peninsula, home to much of Vladimir Putin's Northern Fleet. Moscow denies posing a threat in the Arctic, warning Western claims are exaggerated, while some analysts caution that the military build-up risks escalation...