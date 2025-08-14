Swedish hotels will save a lot of money by not offering butter to their customers

HQ

Norwegian hotel chain Strawberry has decided not to offer regular butter in many of its places, both in Sweden and in Finland. This according to Swedish ATL, and reported by Finnish YLE.

Strawberry is one the biggest hotel chains in Sweden, and they have several hotels in Finland as well. A comparison between traditional butter and plant-based alternatives was made, and it was concluded, that plant-based alternatives are better, when it comes to company's long-term sustainable development. This change will save 4,3 million Swedish crowns, or almost 400 000 euros in costs.

Strawberry also manages Clarion hotels in Nordic countries. But this change will not apply to Clarion hotels, according to ATL.