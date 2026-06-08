Swedish developer Bloom & Gloom announces cosy Studio Ghibli-inspired adventure, Into the Wind

As part of the PC Gaming Show, Swedish indie developer Bloom & Gloom made an appearance to showcase its upcoming and newly announced title, Into the Wind. This is a cosy adventure project that is inspired by the works of Studio Ghibli, asking players to explore a sunny and Mediterranean-like area known as the Adriatic Islands of Santa Rosa, all while running a delivery firm.

At the core of the game is a story that is described in the following way: "In the Studio Ghibli-inspired world of Into The Wind, players inherit their uncle Umberto's delivery firm as they attempt to solve the mystery of his disappearance. Along the way, they'll make friends with the island's colourful residents, customise their bike and home, battle rowdy air pirates and discover the freedom of life among the clouds in a heartfelt adventure inspired by the joy of the journey itself."

Combining delivery mechanics where you need to take into consideration the weight of packages and how much fuel they will require to transport, plus how weather, wind, changes in terrain all factor into this, Into the Wind offers a unique traversal tool in the form of a flying motorcycle. It's designed to make moving around the vertical and varied islands more of a breeze, even if transporting packages around this land isn't always straightforward.

Speaking about what it hopes to achieve with Into the Wind, game director Robin Hjelte explains: "It's no secret that we are fans of Miyazaki and Studio Ghibli. Especially Porco Rosso struck me deeply, and I wanted to make a game about flying among freedom loving idiots in a romantic setting in the Adriatic sea. Into the Wind is our love letter to all that, and more that has been truly meaningful to us: anime, games, movies, summer evenings in the setting sun. It's a game about momentum, flight, and great game feel, but also about just immersing yourself in the small moments of this world and its stories. We can't wait for you to take to the skies of Santa Rosa!"

While there is no release date attached to Into the Wind yet, we do know the game will be coming to PC via Steam, and that it will arrive first in the form of an Early Access project. Check out the announcement trailer and some early screenshots below.

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