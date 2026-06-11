Swedish coffee giant takes over Circle K in Europe

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If you regularly pop into Circle K to recharge your car, use the restroom, or perhaps grab a hot dog and a coffee, you can expect a more Nordic flavour to the latter going forward. A press release has now announced that Swedish company Löfbergs will become the convenience & fuel chain's official coffee supplier in 12 European countries (including the Nordic region, Poland, Germany, Benelux, and the entire Baltic region).

Löfbergs is a privately owned, family-run coffee roaster with a 120-year history that has long been one of Sweden's most popular coffee brands, and it's also the country's most exported coffee. The five Nordic countries are the world's biggest coffee drinkers, so Circle K has chosen a fairly experienced partner, and Alison Lynch, European Director of Coffee & Dispensed Beverages at Circle K, comments:

"Coffee is a central part of Circle K's offering, and over the next three years we will continue to invest in and develop our European coffee platform together with Löfbergs, which has strong expertise in taste, quality, sustainability, and innovation. Our ambition is to deliver a simple, modern, and consistent coffee experience that meets customer expectations and builds trust over time."

In addition to the quality of the coffee, Löfbergs' commitment to sustainability is a major reason why you'll be able to enjoy Swedish Löfbergs at Circle K in Europe for at least the next three years.