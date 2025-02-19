Sweden's Supreme Court rejects Greta Thunberg's climate lawsuit

HQ

Sweden's Supreme Court has dismissed a lawsuit filed by Greta Thunberg and hundreds of activists aiming to force the state to implement stronger climate policies, stating that courts cannot dictate government actions on climate measures.

The lawsuit, initiated in 2022, argued that Sweden was violating human rights by not doing enough to combat climate change. While the court ruled against the case, it hinted that a differently structured lawsuit could be considered in the future, as seen in other European legal precedents.

The decision follows a ruling by the European Court of Human Rights, which held Switzerland accountable for inadequate climate action but rejected a similar case from Portuguese youth against multiple European countries.

The activists had hoped to push Sweden to align its policies with the 1.5-degree Celsius global warming target, but legal challenges continue to pose obstacles for climate litigation in national courts. For now, it remains to be seen whether activists will pursue a new legal strategy or seek action through other means.