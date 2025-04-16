Sweden's Gripen sale to Peru stirs Latin American arms competition

HQ

The latest news on Sweden and Peru . On April 10, Sweden's government took a new step toward solidifying its presence in Latin America's defence market by formally requesting parliamentary approval to sell up to 12 Saab JAS 39 Gripen fighter jets to Peru.

This deal is a central element of Peru's broader effort to modernize its air force, which has struggled with aging Soviet-era MiG-29s and French Mirage 2000s. The Gripen's flexibility, low operational costs, and suitability for Peru's rugged terrain make it an attractive option.

Now, its potential sale underscores a larger shift in Latin America, as more countries pursue advanced European jets. While the sale could enhance Peru's defence capabilities, it also signals a growing challenge to US dominance in the region's arms market.