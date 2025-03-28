Sweden's JAS 39 Gripen fighters make their NATO debut

HQ

The latest news on Sweden . The country has taken a notable step by sending six of its JAS 39 Gripen fighter jets to Poland, marking the first time the country's combat aircraft participate in NATO's enhanced Air Policing mission outside its own borders.

This underscores Sweden's increasing integration into NATO following its accession in March 2024. With the Gripen designed specifically to counter Russian threats, the deployment highlights the growing military alliance's commitment to defending its borders.

As Europe braces for further potential Russian aggression, European countries are strengthening their air defence cooperation, signaling a readiness to face new geopolitical challenges. For now, it remains to be seen how the Gripen's role will evolve within NATO.