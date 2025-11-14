Sweden's game industry is currently very healthy

HQ

The Swedish gaming industry is nowadays world-renowned, and despite its small size, with a population comparable to that of London, the country is home to several giant developers and gaming companies, including Embracer Group, Paradox, Massive Entertainment, DICE, Mojang, King, Arrowhead Game Studios, and Hazelight Studios.

The Swedish Computer Games Industry Association (Dataspelsbranschen) has now compiled the state of the Swedish gaming industry for 2024, and the figures are mostly positive. Last year, 9,130 people worked in game development, which is the highest figure ever, albeit only marginally higher than the previous year. Most of them - 7,350 people - work at Ubisoft at Massive Entertainment.

The best-selling game released in 2024 (based on Steam data) is, unsurprisingly, Helldivers II. Looking at the last twelve months, however, the best-selling game is Battlefield 6, followed by Split Fiction and, once again, Helldivers II. Further down the top 10, we also find ARC Raiders and Indiana Jones and the Great Circle.

Looking ahead to 2025, the figures are expected to be a little gloomier as a result of closures of both games and developers, but unfortunately this is not unique to Sweden in particular.