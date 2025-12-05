Sweden wants to allow citizenship removal for organised crime leaders

HQ

Sweden has proposed constitutional changes that would let authorities revoke the citizenship of dual-national gang leaders as part of its effort to tackle long-running organised crime.

According to this proposal, the plan, presented on Friday, goes beyond earlier cross-party recommendations that focused on cases of espionage or treason. The government now wants courts to be able to strip passports from dual citizens convicted of crimes deemed to seriously damage national interests, including major gang-related offences.

Sweden has struggled with violent organised crime for more than a decade, and the governing coalition (backed by the anti-immigration Sweden Democrats) came to power in 2022 promising tougher measures on both immigration and gang activity. Changing the constitution requires a parliamentary vote, a general election, and a second vote after the election. The government aims for the new rules to take effect in early 2027.

Justice Minister Gunnar Strommer:

"The government has chosen to go further than the committee's proposal precisely to make it possible to also revoke citizenship from, for example, gang leaders who are guilty of very, very serious harm to society."