Gamereactor

  •   English

Log in member
Gamereactor
World news

Sweden unveils $1.42 billion military aid package for Ukraine

The new support includes air defence systems, drones and long-range missiles.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

Sweden has announced a 12.9 billion kronor ($1.42 billion) military aid package for Ukraine, expanding its support as the war with Russia continues. The package will include air defence capabilities, drones and long-range missiles, according to Defence Minister Pål Jonson.

The funding forms part of a broader 40 billion kronor framework allocated for Swedish military assistance to Ukraine in 2026. Jonson said the latest commitment reflects Stockholm's long-term strategy to strengthen Kyiv's defensive and strike capabilities.

With this new package, Sweden's total military support to Ukraine since Russia's full-scale invasion in 2022 will reach 103 billion kronor. Stockholm has steadily increased its contributions, positioning itself among Europe's key backers of Ukraine's defence effort...

Sweden unveils .42 billion military aid package for Ukraine
Pål Jonson // Shutterstock

This post is tagged as:

World newsRussiaUkraineSweden


Loading next content