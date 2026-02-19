Sweden unveils $1.42 billion military aid package for Ukraine

HQ

Sweden has announced a 12.9 billion kronor ($1.42 billion) military aid package for Ukraine, expanding its support as the war with Russia continues. The package will include air defence capabilities, drones and long-range missiles, according to Defence Minister Pål Jonson.

The funding forms part of a broader 40 billion kronor framework allocated for Swedish military assistance to Ukraine in 2026. Jonson said the latest commitment reflects Stockholm's long-term strategy to strengthen Kyiv's defensive and strike capabilities.

With this new package, Sweden's total military support to Ukraine since Russia's full-scale invasion in 2022 will reach 103 billion kronor. Stockholm has steadily increased its contributions, positioning itself among Europe's key backers of Ukraine's defence effort...