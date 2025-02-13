Sweden: Ukraine's NATO membership still possible

HQ

Sweden's Minister of Defence, Pal Jonson, has confirmed that Ukraine's NATO membership is still possible, as long as the country fulfills the required conditions.

His statement came ahead of a NATO defence ministers' meeting in Brussels, where the future of Ukraine's NATO aspirations remained a hot topic. This follows a recent statement from the United States, which told Ukraine that it would not receive NATO membership or American troops on the ground at this time.

Despite this, Jonson maintained that the possibility of Ukraine's NATO inclusion is not entirely off the table. As global tensions shift, the alliance's stance on Ukraine remains in flux, keeping the door open to future developments. For now, it remains to be seen how the situation will evolve.