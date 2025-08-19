Sweden tows a 672-ton church to prevent town from being swallowed by Europe's biggest underground mine

HQ

The latest news on Sweden . Today, in northern Sweden, a historical 113-year-old wooden church has begun a gradual relocation in a 5km move along a road in Sweden's far north to make way for Europe's largest underground mine.

"Now we surrender the church into God's hands," Bishop Nystrom said, according to local media. Televised live across the country, the relocation has captured international attention as a remarkable feat of engineering and cultural preservation.

The century-old building is being moved at a pace of less than a kilometre an hour, drawing crowds of locals and royalty alike. The operation, part of a multi-decade effort to protect the town's infrastructure from weakening ground, has been carefully planned for 8 years.

Meanwhile, residents remain divided, with some welcoming the move while others voice concerns over its impact on the land. Those interested in following the move can watch the full journey via livestreams on SVT, Sweden's public broadcaster, and the LKAB website.