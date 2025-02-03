Sweden to wiretap kids over gang violence rise

HQ

Sweden is facing an unprecedented wave of gang violence, and the country is ready to take drastic measures. Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson announced that legislation will be fast-tracked to allow police to wiretap children as young as 12 in response to the growing use of minors in criminal activities. With around 30 bombings in January, including several in the capital, authorities are alarmed at how gangs are exploiting teens, recruiting them via platforms like Telegram.

The new law, expected to come into effect in fall 2025, aims to help crack down on criminal networks ordering violent crimes from abroad. The police have noticed an alarming trend of children being hired to commit everything from vandalism to murder, often with little regard for the violence involved. Sweden is also intensifying efforts to collaborate with other countries and hold gang leaders accountable. Will this move successfully curb gang violence?

