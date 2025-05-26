Sweden to summon Israeli envoy over Gaza aid concerns

HQ

The latest news on Israel and Palestine . We now know that Sweden has announced plans to summon Israel's ambassador in response to insufficient humanitarian aid reaching Gaza, Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson said on Monday.

At the same time, Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson urged the EU to consider sanctions, stressing that the limited aid allowed into the enclave falls far short of what's needed to avert famine among its two million residents. As always, stay tuned for more updates.