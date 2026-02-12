Sweden to send fighter jets to patrol near Greenland under NATO's Arctic Sentry

HQ

Sweden will deploy JAS 39 Gripen fighter jets to patrol around Iceland and Greenland as part of NATO's newly launched Arctic Sentry mission, the government confirmed on Thursday.

The operation was announced by NATO a day earlier, aimed at strengthening the alliance's presence in the Arctic. The decision comes amid heightened tensions within NATO following US President Donald Trump's push for the United States to acquire Greenland.

Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson said Sweden's contribution would initially focus on air patrols in the area surrounding Iceland and Greenland. Sweden joined NATO in 2024, marking a historic shift in its security policy, and has since increased its participation in alliance operations...