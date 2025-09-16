Sweden to enforce school-wide mobile phone ban Students' devices to be collected daily as part of new education reforms.

We've been seeing news about countries introducing mobile phone bans in schools at a steady pace. Now it's Sweden's turn, which is set to introduce a nationwide mobile phone ban in schools from the next academic year, aiming to enhance learning conditions and security for students. The recently introduced regulation, impacting kids aged 7 to 16, is part of a package of proposed measures announced by the government on Tuesday. SWEDEN, STOCKHOLM - MARCH 27, 2018: School students going on city street // Shutterstock