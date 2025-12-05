HQ

According to the Swedish government, the nordic country will phase out development aid to Zimbabwe, Tanzania, Mozambique, Liberia and Bolivia, redirecting those funds to Ukraine.

Stockholm said the shift will free up more than 2 billion crowns over the next two years, money that will help rebuild key Ukrainian infrastructure, including the country's energy system. Ukraine will receive at least 10 billion crowns in 2026, underscoring what officials described as Sweden's top foreign policy and aid priority.

The government has already cut aid to more than 10 countries since 2022, while also preparing to reduce the overall aid budget to 53 billion crowns annually from 2026 to 2028. Some of that funding is also being redirected to cover immigration and repatriation costs.

Benjamin Dousa, Minister for International Development Cooperation and Foreign Trade:

"Ukraine is Sweden's most important foreign policy and aid policy priority a-5nd therefore the government is going to increase aid to Ukraine to at least 10 billion crowns ($1.06 billion) in 2026. There isn't a secret printing press for banknotes for aid purposes and the money has to come from somewhere."

(1 euro = 10.9606 Swedish crowns)