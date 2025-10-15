Sweden to begin emergency food stockpiling for first time since Cold War over possibility of war

HQ

We just got the news that Sweden will begin storing grain again for the first time since the Cold War, marking a major step in its national defence strategy, with plans to invest 575 million kronor (52 million euros) as part of the 2026 budget.

Following its entry into NATO last year, the government has announced a new initiative to reinforce food security in the event of conflict or supply disruptions. The first silos will be built in the north, a strategically vital yet vulnerable region.

"The choice to start with northern Sweden is of course not random. Northern Sweden's important military-strategic location combined with a low degree of self-sufficiency in grain makes it urgent to establish physical storage here as soon as possible."

"Today, we are thus adding another day to the record books as we have taken concrete measures and steps to seriously strengthen the resilience of Swedish society. Step by step, bit by bit, we are building strength in the new total defense."

