Sweden tightens citizenship rules, government moves to curb immigration

Sweden's centre-right government announced on Monday that it will introduce stricter requirements for citizenship, including an eight-year residency period, a minimum monthly income, and a test of language and knowledge of Swedish society. Migration Minister Johan Forssell said the new measures, set to take effect on June 6, are significantly tougher than current rules, which have minimal requirements for naturalization. The government frames the decision as a way to ensure new citizens are integrated into Swedish society.

Under the proposed regulations, applicants must have lived in Sweden for eight years (up from the current five) and earn at least 20,000 kronor ($2,225) per month. They must also demonstrate understanding of Swedish culture, including basic knowledge of the country's political system. Individuals with criminal records will face longer waiting periods; for example, someone who served a four-year prison sentence would need to wait 15 years before applying.

The policy aligns with a broader political push to limit immigration, supported by the anti-immigration Sweden Democrats, who cite long-standing migration policies as a factor in rising gang-related crime. The government is betting that tougher naturalization rules will resonate with voters ahead of parliamentary elections in September, as it seeks to address public concerns over integration and security...

