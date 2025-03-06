Sweden suggest providing fighter aircraft to NATO in Poland

HQ

On the eve of marking one year since its formal accession to NATO, Sweden has offered to send up to eight JAS Gripen fighter jets to assist with air policing in Poland, a proposal unveiled by Foreign Minister Maria Malmer Stenergard (via Reuters).

This would be Sweden's first time contributing fighter jets to NATO operations outside its borders, with the Swedish government also planning to provide additional support through air and maritime surveillance, along with airborne transport capabilities.

The move signals Sweden's growing commitment to strengthening NATO's defense framework, particularly in the context of ongoing support for Ukraine. For now, it remains to be seen how this contribution will enhance NATO's efforts in the region.