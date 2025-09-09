Sweden strengthens air defenses with Polish missile system

HQ

Since Europe began rearming, news of new defense acquisitions has been arriving regularly. Now, Sweden will soon equip its armed forces with Poland's Piorun air-defense system. The acquisition comes as regional tensions rise following Russia's military actions in Ukraine, prompting countries across Europe to modernize their defenses. Poland, which has already supplied the system to several European nations, continues to develop an upgraded version promising greater range and resilience. Of course, if you want to learn more details, you can do so through the following link. Go!