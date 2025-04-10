English
Sweden signs deal for Thales GM200 radar system

Ground Master 200 Multi-Mission Compact radar (GM200 MM/C).

The latest news on Sweden. The country has secured a significant upgrade to its defence capabilities with the acquisition of the Thales Ground Master 200 Multi-Mission Compact radar. You can read the announcement here.

The deal, valued at roughly $93 million, will see the first deliveries slated for 2026. Designed to replace the outdated PS-871 system, the GM200 MM/C will enhance Sweden's air and surface surveillance, offering rapid deployment and an extensive range of 400 km.

The radar's capabilities, including tracking a variety of airborne and ground-based threats, are expected to bolster Sweden's defence infrastructure amid growing security concerns, with the country's defence budget increasing in response to heightened tensions.

Sweden signs deal for Thales GM200 radar system
Ground Master 200 Multi-Mission Compact radar (GM200 MM/C) // Shutterstock

