Sweden signs deal for Thales GM200 radar system

The latest news on Sweden . The country has secured a significant upgrade to its defence capabilities with the acquisition of the Thales Ground Master 200 Multi-Mission Compact radar. You can read the announcement here.

The deal, valued at roughly $93 million, will see the first deliveries slated for 2026. Designed to replace the outdated PS-871 system, the GM200 MM/C will enhance Sweden's air and surface surveillance, offering rapid deployment and an extensive range of 400 km.

The radar's capabilities, including tracking a variety of airborne and ground-based threats, are expected to bolster Sweden's defence infrastructure amid growing security concerns, with the country's defence budget increasing in response to heightened tensions.