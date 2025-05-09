Sweden signs $186M ammo deal with Nammo

Dansk
Svenska
Norsk
Suomi
Deutsch
Italiano
Español
Português
Français
Nederlands
中文
Indonesia
Polski
日本語
한국어
Čeština
Ελληνικά
Türkçe
Tiếng Việt
عربي
Follow us
The latest news on Sweden. We now know that the nordic country has signed a $186-million agreement with Nammo to boost its small-caliber ammunition stockpile under a 10-year framework, the largest of its kind between the two parties.
Deliveries will run from 2026 to 2028, strengthening supply at a time of constrained global capacity and growing regional security concerns. The contract aligns with Sweden's broader push to expand defense spending following its NATO membership last year.