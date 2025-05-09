Sweden signs $186M ammo deal with Nammo

HQ

The latest news on Sweden . We now know that the nordic country has signed a $186-million agreement with Nammo to boost its small-caliber ammunition stockpile under a 10-year framework, the largest of its kind between the two parties.

Deliveries will run from 2026 to 2028, strengthening supply at a time of constrained global capacity and growing regional security concerns. The contract aligns with Sweden's broader push to expand defense spending following its NATO membership last year.