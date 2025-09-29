Sweden sends military anti-drone and radar systems to Denmark in light of recent events The military support arrives ahead of European summits in Copenhagen this week.

HQ Drone sightings in Denmark have dominated the headlines in recent days. Now, we just got the news that Sweden is providing Denmark with military anti-drone and radar systems to strengthen security for upcoming European summits in Copenhagen. The move comes after several drone incidents forced the temporary closure of major airports, prompting concerns over national and regional safety. Danish authorities have increased security measures around the events, with NATO also stepping up surveillance in the area. What do you think about this? Of course, if you want to learn more details, you can do so through the following link. Go!