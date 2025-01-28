Sweden seizes ship over suspected Baltic Sea cable damage

HQ

Sweden's authorities have seized the cargo ship Vezhen after suspicions arose that it caused damage to an underwater fibre optic cable between Latvia and Sweden in the Baltic Sea. The ship, registered in Malta and owned by a Bulgarian shipping company, was boarded by Sweden's coast guard on Sunday, triggering a preliminary investigation into potential sabotage. The vessel had been sailing from Russia, loaded with fertilizer, and may have unintentionally damaged the cable after its anchor was dragged along the seabed in bad weather. This incident follows a worrying trend of similar disruptions in the region, fueling concerns over external interference, particularly from Russia. With heightened fears of cyber attacks and sabotage in the area, international efforts are ramping up to protect vital infrastructure.

Is this a sign of escalating tensions in the Baltic, or just a coincidence?

Shutterstock

