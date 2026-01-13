Sweden seizes record three tons of cocaine

HQ

Swedish authorities have made their largest cocaine seizure on record, confiscating an estimated three metric tons of the drug at the port of Helsingborg, according to customs officials cited by Sydsvenskan.

The cocaine was discovered inside a shipping container that had arrived from South America, prosecutors said. Despite the size of the seizure, no arrests have yet been made, and investigators are still working to identify those behind the shipment.

Port of Helsingborg // Shutterstock

Officials have not disclosed where the drugs were hidden within the container or where they were destined, but the case highlights how commercial shipping routes continue to be exploited by international trafficking networks.

The Swedish bust came on the same day as another record seizure in Europe. Spanish police intercepted a vessel carrying nearly 10 metric tons of cocaine on the high seas, underscoring the growing volume of South American cocaine reaching European markets.