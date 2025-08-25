Sweden reaches agreement to supply Thailand with Saab Gripen fighter jets

HQ

The latest news on Sweden . The Nordic country has confirmed on Monday a deal to provide Thailand with a small fleet of its Saab Gripen fighter jets (4 in total), marking a notable expansion in bilateral defense cooperation.

"Thailand is purchasing three Gripen E and one Gripen F aircraft from Sweden, including training, equipment and logistical support. The sales were confirmed during an official Thai visit to Stockholm today," the Ministry of Defense said on X.

The agreement, covering advanced aircraft models along with training and support, is seen as a boost for Sweden's domestic aerospace industry. Thailand, already operating Gripen jets, is set to integrate the new aircraft over the coming years.

Analysts note the deal underscores growing strategic partnerships in the region. Swedish defense officials describe the transaction as an opportunity to reinforce long-term development in military aviation. As always, stay tuned for further updates.