Sweden proposes stricter welfare rules for migrants

The latest news on Sweden . The Swedish government has unveiled a plan to tighten welfare access for non-EU migrants, requiring five years of continuous legal residence to qualify for benefits like child allowance and parental leave.

The proposal aims to link social support more closely to employment and tax contributions, while exemptions will remain for emergencies and higher-income individuals. Refugees and protection-seekers will be excluded from the new rules in line with EU discrimination laws.

The government estimates the measures could lower immigration by up to 10% annually, which translates to a reduction of approximately 1,200 to 1,300 people each year. For now, it remains to be seen how the proposal will progress through the review process.