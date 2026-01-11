Sweden pledges $1.6bn to boost air defences

HQ

Sweden will invest 15 billion Swedish crowns ($1.6bn) in new air defence systems, stepping up efforts to shield civilians and key infrastructure from aerial threats, the government announced on Sunday.

Defence Minister Pål Jonson said the funding would go mainly toward short-range air defence capable of protecting cities, bridges, power plants and other vital civilian targets. Speaking at a security conference in Sälen, he said lessons from Ukraine had fundamentally reshaped how European countries view air defence.

Defence Minister Pål Jonson // Shutterstock

Despite increased military spending in recent years, Swedish officials say the country's large territory remains exposed. "The war in Ukraine clearly shows how crucial a robust and resilient air defence is," Jonson said.

The announcement comes as Nordic and Baltic countries continue to reassess their security posture following Russia's invasion of Ukraine and amid wider instability in Europe.

Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson also used the event to criticise recent US rhetoric towards Greenland and Denmark, saying Washington should show greater respect for Denmark's role as a long-standing and loyal ally.