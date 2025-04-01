Sweden pledges $1.6 billion military aid to Ukraine in largest package yet

HQ

The latest news on Sweden . The country has announced its largest military aid package to Ukraine yet, committing 16 billion Swedish kronor (nearly $1.6 billion) to bolster air defence, artillery, and satellite communications.

This latest pledge brings Sweden's total military support for Ukraine to 80 billion kronor (nearly $8 billion) since the beginning of the war. The aid, structured for rapid deployment, underscores the urgency of countering Russia's battlefield momentum.

Sweden's defence industry will deliver critical equipment, including air-defence systems and small combat vessels, while additional funds will be channeled through European coalitions. Meanwhile, the Netherlands has also joined the effort, allocating over $500 million.