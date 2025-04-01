Sweden pledges $1.6 billion military aid to Ukraine in largest package yet

Dansk
The latest news on Sweden. The country has announced its largest military aid package to Ukraine yet, committing 16 billion Swedish kronor (nearly $1.6 billion) to bolster air defence, artillery, and satellite communications.
This latest pledge brings Sweden's total military support for Ukraine to 80 billion kronor (nearly $8 billion) since the beginning of the war. The aid, structured for rapid deployment, underscores the urgency of countering Russia's battlefield momentum.
Sweden's defence industry will deliver critical equipment, including air-defence systems and small combat vessels, while additional funds will be channeled through European coalitions. Meanwhile, the Netherlands has also joined the effort, allocating over $500 million.