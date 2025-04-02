English
Sweden orders KC-390 tactical transport aircraft in multi-billion SEK deal

The country has secured four Embraer KC-390 Millennium.

The latest news on Sweden. The country has secured four Embraer KC-390 Millennium tactical transport aircraft, marking a significant enhancement to its military capabilities, according to a recent statement.

The acquisition is part of a broader European procurement effort aimed at boosting tactical airlift capabilities. The deal, valued in billions of Swedish kronor, involves joint procurement with several countries, ensuring faster delivery and cost efficiency.

With the aircraft set to be produced at Embraer's São Paulo facility, this move strengthens Sweden's defense posture and aligns with broader European security strategies. For now, it remains to be seen how this deal will shape global security in light of growing threats.

Fairford, UK - 14th July 2022: Brazilan military transport aircraft Embraer KC-390 landing at airfield // Shutterstock

