Sweden open to peacekeeping role in Ukraine after war

Sweden is considering the possibility of contributing to an international peacekeeping force in Ukraine once the war ends, Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson indicated on Monday.

His comments follow British Prime Minister Keir Starmer's declaration that British troops could take part in such operations, as European nations seek a more prominent role in post-war stabilisation efforts.

Kristersson, speaking during a military exercise in Stockholm (via Reuters), emphasised that any Swedish involvement would depend on a clear mandate and further progress in ongoing diplomatic negotiations.

Swedish Foreign Minister Maria Malmer Stenergard echoed this stance, stating that Sweden would not rule out participation but stressed that a lasting and legally sound peace agreement must come first.

Meanwhile, United States Secretary of State Marco Rubio has arrived in Saudi Arabia for expected talks with Russian officials regarding the war's resolution. For now, it remains to be seen how Sweden and other European nations will shape their roles in Ukraine's future stability.