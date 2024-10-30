Sweden makes world's first with electric hydrofoil ferry

HQ

Folk in Stockholm have been able to significantly cut down their usual morning commute by hopping on a new mode of public transport that just so happens to also be a world's first. The Swedish capital has been bolstered with an electric hydrofoil ferry that uses an electric motor and an elevated position to glide across the waves with ease.

In a press release, we're told the ferry was launched at a dock in the suburban area of Tappström and proceeded to travel 15 km to Stockholm's city hall in just over 30 minutes. The ferry, known as the Nova, is promised to significantly cut down transport times, with the 70 available vessels aiming to reduce commute times by almost a half.

Speaking about the ferry line, CEO and founder of maker Candela, Gustav Hasselkog, stated, "This is a paradigm shift for urban transport and a revival of our waterways." He also notes why it has taken so long to develop an electric water-based public transport method like this, adding, "Conventional ships haven't evolved much in 100 years and are among the least energy-efficient transport modes, only rivaled by a battle tank."

The ferry line will continue to operate until Stockholm's waterways freeze over before picking back up in the spring of 2025, and Candela has revealed that there have been orders for similar ferry lines in Saudi Arabia, New Zealand, and Berlin, Germany.

