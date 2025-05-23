Sweden lowers national threat level from "high" to "elevated"

HQ

The latest news on Sweden . On Friday, Sweden's security service has lowered the national threat assessment from "high" to "elevated," citing a steady decline in the risk of violent extremist attacks, Sweden's SAPO security police said in a statement.

The previous heightened alert, which is the second highest level, was raised last year following incidents that stirred international tensions and jihadist threats. Authorities say the security environment has gradually improved, reflecting a more stable overall situation.