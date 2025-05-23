English
Follow us
Gamereactor
World news

Sweden lowers national threat level from "high" to "elevated"

Security authorities note a decline in risks related to violent extremism.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

The latest news on Sweden. On Friday, Sweden's security service has lowered the national threat assessment from "high" to "elevated," citing a steady decline in the risk of violent extremist attacks, Sweden's SAPO security police said in a statement.

The previous heightened alert, which is the second highest level, was raised last year following incidents that stirred international tensions and jihadist threats. Authorities say the security environment has gradually improved, reflecting a more stable overall situation.

Sweden lowers national threat level from "high" to "elevated"
Sweden lowers national threat level from "high" to "elevated" // Shutterstock

This post is tagged as:

World newsSweden


Loading next content