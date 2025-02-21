English
Sweden investigates potential damage to Baltic Sea cable

Authorities concerned after reports of possible breach near Gotland amid growing regional tensions.

Sweden is investigating reports of a possible breach to an undersea cable off the country's southwestern coast in the Baltic Sea, raising concerns about the integrity of critical infrastructure in the region.

The incident occurred in a region already on edge due to a series of recent damage to various seabed cables, including power, telecom, and gas pipelines, following Russia's invasion of Ukraine in 2022. NATO has increased its presence in the area due to these disruptions, with civilian ships dragging their anchors being linked to some of the damages.

Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson expressed concern in a post on X, highlighting the seriousness of any potential damage to undersea infrastructure, especially in the current security climate. The investigation is ongoing, with authorities already deploying a coastguard vessel to the scene near Gotland. For now, it remains to be seen what caused the breach and how it will impact the region's security situation.

