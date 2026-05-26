Sweden intends to cut monthly public transport fares in half

HQ

Sweden's government has decided to announce tomorrow, Wednesday, that it intends to reduce monthly public transport fares. And quite significantly in fact, as reported by Aftonbladet and YLE. The reason is the rapid rise in energy prices.

The monthly fares will be halved from the beginning of July until the end of December. The government is setting aside funds for this around seven billion crowns (just under 700 million euros)

Swedish government also presented a 17.5 billion crowns (around 1.7 billion euros) support package to reduce the prices of petrol and diesel. The package is a result of the increase in energy prices caused by the latest war in the Middle East.