Sweden "highly critical" of United States rhetoric on Greenland and Denmark

Sweden has strongly criticised what it called threatening language from the United States towards Denmark and its autonomous territory of Greenland, Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson said on Sunday, warning that such rhetoric undermines the post-war international order.

Speaking at a national security conference in northern Sweden, Kristersson said the "rules-based world order" faces greater strain now than at many times in recent decades. He singled out both recent US actions in Venezuela and repeated US comments on Greenland as reasons for concern.

Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson // Shutterstock

The Swedish leader said Denmark has been a loyal ally and, rather than facing pressure over Greenland, "the United States should thank Denmark" for its longstanding cooperation, including in NATO and past military missions.

US President Donald Trump has said the United States "needs to own Greenland" to prevent Russia or China from gaining influence on the island, claims Nordic governments have rejected as inaccurate. Trump has not ruled out options, including a potential offer to buy the territory, as part of broader strategic discussions.

Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson:

"We are highly critical of what the United States is now doing and has done in Venezuela, in regards to international law, and probably even more critical of the rhetoric that is being expressed against Greenland and Denmark... On the contrary, the United States should thank Denmark, which has been a very loyal ally over the years."