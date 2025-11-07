Sweden forced to shut down second-largest airport after drone sighting (a first for the country)

HQ

Traffic at Gothenburg-Landvetter Airport, Sweden's second-largest, was temporarily halted on Thursday after one or more drones were spotted flying near the area, prompting police to open an investigation into suspected aviation sabotage.

Officials from Sweden's civil aviation agency LFV confirmed that multiple reports of drones were received around 1641 GMT, leading to an immediate closure of the airspace above the airport. Police arrived at the scene to gather evidence and verify the sightings.

Flights resume as investigation continues

Later in the evening, airport operator Swedavia said the situation had been declared over and that flight operations were gradually resuming. The incident forced more than a dozen flights to be rerouted or canceled during the shutdown.

The closure marks the first recorded drone-related disruption in Sweden, though similar incidents have caused temporary airport shutdowns in countries such as Denmark, Norway, and Belgium in recent months.

Some European officials have described the trend as a form of hybrid warfare, suggesting possible links to Russian interference, allegations Moscow has denied. Sweden, which has recently boosted its €320 million anti-drone defenses, is expected to review new security measures following the Gothenburg incident.