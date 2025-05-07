Sweden expands Baltic defense with new Torped 47 contract

Dansk
The latest news on Sweden. We now know that the nordic country has awarded Saab a SEK 1.3 billion ($135 million) contract to supply additional Torped 47 lightweight torpedoes and launch tubes, strengthening its maritime defense in the Baltic Sea.
The system, designed for shallow-water environments, will enhance both offensive and defensive capabilities across Swedish submarines and surface vessels. This order builds on initial deliveries from 2022 as part of the country's ongoing naval modernization efforts.