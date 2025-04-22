English
Sweden considers acquiring military vehicles with Norway, Finland, Lithuania

Northern alliance eyes joint CV90 purchase in strategic defence push.

The latest news on Sweden. In a move that highlights the deepening military ties in Northern Europe, Sweden has proposed a joint effort with Norway, Finland and Lithuania to purchase several hundred CV90 infantry combat vehicles from BAE Systems.

The announcement, made during a press conference in Stockholm, reflects a broader ambition to boost regional deterrence through shared procurement strategies, and we now know that discussions are underway to formalise the intent in writing.

This signals a step toward collective readiness in a shifting security landscape. The CV90s, developed by a Swedish arm of the United Kingdom-based defence giant, represent a potent blend of mobility and firepower well-suited for modern warfare.

Combat vehicle cv90 displayed near Army Museum in Sweden. STOCKHOLM - JULY 10, 2022 // Shutterstock

