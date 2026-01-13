Sweden commits $440 million to drones

HQ

Sweden is set to pour roughly $440 million into unmanned military systems, marking one of its most significant steps yet toward reshaping its armed forces for future conflict. The funding, equivalent to about 4 billion Swedish crowns, will be spread over the next two years and cover a broad range of drone technologies, according to Defence Minister Pål Jonson.

The planned purchases include long-range attack drones, electronic warfare platforms, and surveillance systems, as well as unmanned maritime vehicles designed for coastal monitoring and minesweeping. Speaking at Sweden's annual defence conference in the mountain town of Sälen, Jonson said unmanned and long-range capabilities are no longer optional but central to modern warfare.

"History shows that war evolves faster than doctrines," Jonson told delegates, warning that armies failing to adapt to autonomous systems risk being quickly overwhelmed. His remarks echoed lessons drawn from recent conflicts, where drones have played a decisive role in intelligence gathering, targeting and battlefield disruption.

Beyond drones, the Swedish government also plans to invest an additional 1.3 billion crowns in new military satellite capabilities, strengthening communications, surveillance and intelligence. These moves come as Stockholm accelerates its defence modernisation following its accession to NATO in 2024 and against the backdrop of heightened security tensions across Europe.