Sweden charges former national security adviser over mishandling of classified documents

HQ

Swedish authorities have brought charges against Henrik Landerholm, the former national security adviser to the government, after he allegedly left secret documents in an unlocked safe at a conference hotel in 2023 (via Reuters).

The papers, containing sensitive information, were found by someone else and later returned. Prosecutors claim Landerholm's carelessness could have exposed state secrets and posed a risk to Sweden's security.

Landerholm, who was appointed to the high-profile position by the government of Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson in 2022, stepped down earlier this year after the investigation was launched. For now, it remains to be seen how the situation will unfold.