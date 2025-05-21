Sweden bans remote sexual services on platforms like Pornhub and OnlyFans

Dansk
Svenska
Norsk
Suomi
Deutsch
Italiano
Español
Português
Français
Nederlands
中文
Indonesia
Polski
日本語
한국어
Čeština
Ελληνικά
Türkçe
Tiếng Việt
عربي
Follow us
The latest news on Sweden. The nordic country has just passed a new law criminalizing the purchase of sexual services conducted remotely, including webcam performances and other online interactions, according to a press release by the Swedish legislative body.
The legislation, which amends the Swedish Criminal Code, mentions platforms like OnlyFans and is expected to impact sites such as Pornhub as well. Critics argue the move intensifies the risks faced by sex workers by expanding Sweden's punitive Nordic model.