Sweden bans remote sexual services on platforms like Pornhub and OnlyFans

The Swedish Parliament targets online sex work, extending criminal liability to digital transactions.

The latest news on Sweden. The nordic country has just passed a new law criminalizing the purchase of sexual services conducted remotely, including webcam performances and other online interactions, according to a press release by the Swedish legislative body.


The legislation, which amends the Swedish Criminal Code, mentions platforms like OnlyFans and is expected to impact sites such as Pornhub as well. Critics argue the move intensifies the risks faced by sex workers by expanding Sweden's punitive Nordic model.

Stockholm, Sweden - June 26 2022: Riksdagshuset, the Swedish Parliament House, located on the island of Helgeandsholmen, Old town, or Gamla Stan, in a summer day // Shutterstock

