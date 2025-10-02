Sweden and Ukraine weigh Gripen fighters for stronger air defence

HQ

At the European Political Community summit in Copenhagen, Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson confirmed he had spoken with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky about Kyiv's interest in Saab's Gripen fighter jets. "We discussed the continued cooperation on developing Ukraine's future defence, including air defence, and Ukraine's interest in Gripen fighters," Kristersson posted on the X platform. "They obviously need to build up a stronger air defence in the long term. Even post-war defence," he added. Kristersson also stressed that Sweden would not donate the jets, noting that any decision rests on Ukraine's long-term defense strategy and its ability to secure funding. "The financing part of that is a fundamental thing, for which there is not a solution for now." What do you think about this? Of course, if you want to learn more details, you can do so at the following link. Go!