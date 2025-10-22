Sweden and Ukraine sign landmark agreement on Gripen fighter jets

HQ

We just got the news that Sweden and Ukraine have taken another step toward deepening their defense cooperation, with both nations signing a letter of intent that could lead to the delivery of up to 150 Swedish-made Gripen fighter jets to Kyiv.

The announcement came during a joint press conference at Saab's facilities in Sweden, attended by Kristersson and Zelensky. Kristersson described the agreement as the foundation for a "very large defence industry deal" that could span the next 10 to 15 years.

"Probably somewhere between 100 and 150 fighter jets of the model Gripen E that are now beginning to be made," Kristersson said, adding that the first aircraft could be delivered to Ukraine within three years.

Zelensky welcomed the decision, emphasizing that the Gripen remains a key element in Ukraine's strategy to strengthen its air capabilities amid ongoing conflict. "The Gripen is a priority for our army," he said.

The new accord marks a turnaround from last year, when Sweden put on hold its plans to send Gripen jets to Ukraine following requests from partner nations to focus on the deployment of American F-16s instead.