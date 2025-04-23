English
Follow us
Gamereactor
World news

Sweden and Singapore forge strategic defence partnership

New cooperation aims to enhance defence capabilities in the Indo-Pacific.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

The latest news on Sweden and Singapore. We now know that Sweden and Singapore have signed a significant long-term defence cooperation agreement, focused on advancing joint studies in land domain systems. You can read the official announcement here.

The partnership, involving the Swedish Defence Administration's Test & Evaluation Division and Singapore's Defence Science and Technology Agency, signals a renewed commitment from both nations to bolster their defence strategies in the Indo-Pacific.

This collaboration aims to foster knowledge exchange and refine military capabilities, ensuring both countries are prepared to tackle emerging threats. This cooperation is seen as a natural extension of their prior defence, energy, and transport agreements.

Sweden and Singapore forge strategic defence partnership
SINGAPORE - MAY 24, 2024: USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN-71) from Carrier Strike Group 9 deployment in the Indo-Pacific // Shutterstock

This post is tagged as:

World newsSwedenSingapore


Loading next content