Sweden and Singapore forge strategic defence partnership

The latest news on Sweden and Singapore . We now know that Sweden and Singapore have signed a significant long-term defence cooperation agreement, focused on advancing joint studies in land domain systems. You can read the official announcement here.

The partnership, involving the Swedish Defence Administration's Test & Evaluation Division and Singapore's Defence Science and Technology Agency, signals a renewed commitment from both nations to bolster their defence strategies in the Indo-Pacific.

This collaboration aims to foster knowledge exchange and refine military capabilities, ensuring both countries are prepared to tackle emerging threats. This cooperation is seen as a natural extension of their prior defence, energy, and transport agreements.