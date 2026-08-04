Sweden and Serbia, the next nations after Wales to withdraw support for Infantino

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Wales was, on Monday, the first nation to publicly and officially withdraw support for Gianni Infantino, the FIFA President who is aiming to be re-elected for a final four-year term in March 2027.

A simple majority of more than 50% of the 211 FIFA nations is enough to win the elections in the second round, and Infantino was expecting to run unopposed, as it tends to be the case of sitting presidents running for re-election, but the recent failure of his plan to sell off stakes in World Cup, and the other controversies that arose during World Cup, is causing him to lose the trust of more and more nations, especially in Europe.

After Wales, it was expected that England's Football Association would follow. So far, the two countries that have taken the same steps as Wales have been Serbia and Sweden.

"The Football Association of Serbia has withdrawn its support for Gianni Infantino for a new term as President of FIFA. We would like to remind you that we provided Mr Infantino with our support in writing on 25 May this year, but after carefully considering the events that have seriously damaged the standing and reputation of both FIFA and its president in the past period, this is the only logical and rational course of action", the Serbian FA said in a statement.

Meanwhile, the Swedish Football Association said that, after an extraordinary board meeting on Monday, they decided "not to support FIFA President Gianni Infantino in his upcoming re-election bid. The decision is based on recurring shortcomings in management, transparency and governance, which mean that confidence in Gianni Infantino's leadership no longer exists".