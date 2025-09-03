Sweden and Poland strengthen military partnership

HQ

The latest news on Sweden and Poland . The Polish defence ministry didn't specify details of the agreement, but we can report that both countries have taken their military cooperation to a new level with a recently signed defence pact.

"Today, I signed an agreement with Sweden's Minister of Defense @PlJonson regarding cooperation within the framework of our defense industries. I am convinced that this is another good step for our security. Poland and Sweden are proven allies."

The agreement focuses on collaborative defence projects, coordinated procurement, and joint exercises, reinforcing NATO's eastern posture. Swedish fighter jets and troops are now regularly stationed in Poland, contributing to air policing missions and multinational drills.