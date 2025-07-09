Sweden and Germany join the list of qualified nations at Women's Euro; Denmark eliminated

HQ

Sweden and Germany joined yesterday the list of nations qualified for UEFA Women's Euro quarter-finals. Sweden, the winners of the inaugural Women's European Championship in 1984, have never won the competition again, although they were finalist three times. After a narrow 1-0 win over neighbours Sweden, the thrashed debutant nation Poland 3-0, with goals by Blackstenius, Asllani and Hurtig.

Meanwhile, in the same Group, Germany came from behind and eliminated Denmark, finishing 2-1. With still one group match to go, both have qualified, joining Norway and Spain.

Things don't look so good for Endland and Wales. Both are forced to win today if they want to avoid elimination after just two games. England, current title holder, plays against the Netherlands on Wednesday at 17:00 BST, and Wales plays against France at 20:00 BST. And in the case of the Lionesses, they will have to fight the odds, as the Dutch side has won two of their last three games with England.

"It's a final for us, we will do everything to win. Every game is must-win. We've experienced that before", said England manager Sarina Wiegman on BBC.