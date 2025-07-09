Sweden allocates $500 million for artillery ammunition in largest munitions boost since Cold War

HQ

The latest news on Sweden . The nordic country has signed major agreements to boost its artillery ammunition stockpiles, in what officials describe as the country's most significant munitions push since the Cold War, worth over $523 million for artillery ammunition.

Here's what Defense Minister Pål Jonson stated in the press release on Tuesday: "With this order, we are strengthening Sweden's defense capabilities. It is an important investment in security for Sweden and NATO, says Minister of Defense Pål Jonson."

The deals involve key European manufacturers and aim to reinforce both national defense readiness and long-term supply resilience. Deliveries of advanced shells for the Archer system are set to begin next year, with parallel efforts to meet Ukraine's urgent needs.